Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for home invasion last week after authorities received a complaint the suspect approached a woman outside her apartment and asked for sex.
The victim told police she was sitting outside her apartment when a bald, black man wearing a blue shirt sat beside her. The man, later identified as Michael Perry, 47, of 2401 Washington St., Monroe, “touched her left thigh and asked for sex,” according to the March 25 arrest report.
The victim told police she moved Perry’s hand and tried to go inside her apartment without him but he “forced his way inside of the door.”
“When the male entered the room, (the victim's) dog bit the suspect on the left butt cheek,” stated the arrest report. “The suspect fled the scene after the dog attacked him.”
One of the victim’s friends helped officers find Perry, who apparently lived in the same apartment complex.
During questioning, Perry claimed the victim invited him inside the apartment so he could “be attacked by her dog.”
“Michael said that he was set up,” stated the arrest report.
Perry was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for home invasion.
