Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of misdemeanor sexual battery and other charges last week after authorities received a complaint that the suspect broke into a home on Karen Lane and sexually battered a woman.
The 89-year-old complainant told deputies that Arenta Martell Berry Jr., 41, of 1603 12th St., Monroe, asked him for a job as well as for water.
“After the victim gave him (Berry) water, the suspect asked the victim where his wife was,” stated the Aug. 12 arrest report. “When the victim told him that she was inside the residence, the suspect pushed the victim out of the way and entered the residence. The suspect went to the bedroom where he came into contact with the victim's 89-year-old wife at which time he allegedly sexually battered her.”
The complainant tried to defend his wife but striking Berry with a cane but Berry did not relent, according to the arrest report.
Once the complainant said he was calling the police, he said he saw Berry flee.
Deputies made contact with Berry. The two victims as well as two witnesses identified Berry as the suspect who broke into the house.
During questioning, Berry denied going into anyone's house or at being Karen Lane.
Berry was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on misdemeanor sexual battery, simple battery and home invasion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.