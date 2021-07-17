Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of filing a false public record last Saturday after authorities received a complaint about an armed robbery on Bail Drive in Monroe.
James W. Diarse Jr., 34, of 315 Oaklawn Drive, Monroe, claimed three armed males produced semi-automatic handguns and robbed him at gunpoint, stealing $150 in cash from him before fleeing on foot. Diarse provided deputies with a photo of the suspects running away.
After further investigation, the deputy determined the photo taken did not match the road in which the original robbery took place.
The next day, the deputy made contact with Diarse again and warned him he could be arrested for filing a false report, according to the July 10 arrest report.
“James then began recanting his report stating the incident occurred on the south end of the parish and he was not robbed at gun point and the suspects only ran away on foot not paying the fare owed,” stated the arrest report.
Diarse could not explain why he gave a false report to the deputy.
Diarse was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
