Police officers at the LSU Health Sciences Center in Monroe arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of obscenity last week after the hospital's emergency room staff reported there was a man inappropriately touching himself while receiving medical treatment.
A woman working in the ER told police that she was giving intravenous therapy, or an IV, to Derrick Dewayne Holmes, 36, of 407 East Carlton St., Monroe, when she observed upward and downward movement underneath Holmes' blanket.
When asked what he was doing, Holmes removed the blanket to show his hand on his genitals.
Holmes denied the accusation.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
