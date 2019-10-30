Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of obscenity last week after a customer at Taco Bel reported seeing the man expose himself.
The victim said the suspect – later identified as Ronald Dewayne Powell, 46, of 3913 Carver St., Monroe – was sitting in a booth, exposed himself and looked in her direction.
Police approached Powell and observed him touching and trying to cover his genital area.
His pants zipper was down and he still tried to cover himself when he stood. Officers found a bag containing three grams of marijuana on the booth where Powell was sitting.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on obscenity and possession of marijuana (second offense).
