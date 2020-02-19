Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of obscenity last week after a woman told authorities the suspect exposed himself to her.
The woman claimed Corkey C. Williams, 36, of 4307 Foche St., Monroe, approached her outside a store and made sexual references. She tried to flee Williams, but he followed her to her home and spoke in a vulgar manner again. She claimed he exposed himself to her while she sat in her automobile.
The victim called 911 and Williams left but later returned, ringing her doorbell and asking to be let inside.
Police stopped Williams as he was leaving the victim's home. During questioning, he denied going to the victim's home. Home security camera footage showed he was in the victim's yard.
Williams was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
