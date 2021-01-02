Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of obscenity and disturbing the peace through drunkenness last week after authorities received a complaint about a drunk person on Winnsboro Road.
Deputies arrived and saw Johnny Ray Powell Sr., 65, of 1303 Pearl St., Monroe, outside the store, being loud and disturbing customers, according to the Dec. 21 arrest report.
While speaking with complainants, deputies noticed Powell continued to use loud and profane language.
“Complainant stated arrestee pulled his penis out and waved it around at her,” stated the Dec. 21 arrest report.
When asked whether Powell understood his Miranda Rights, Powell told deputies to “kiss my ***.”
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
