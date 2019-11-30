Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on a host of charges including obscenity and simple battery last Saturday after authorities received an indecent exposure complaint.
The victim claimed her brother, Lonnie I. Peters Jr., 36, of 1980 Joe G Drive, Monroe, came into her house, took off his clothes, revealed his genitals and tried to have sex with her. She said he inappropriately touched her while trying to take off her clothes.
The victim said she broke her finger trying to fight Peters, who also damaged two doors and broke a lamp before he finally left.
Deputies made contact with Peters two hours later while the suspect was running around the neighborhood without wearing any clothes. During questioning, Peters said he could not remember why he had no clothes and could not remember any events from the past few hours.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
