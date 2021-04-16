Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man last week for allegedly pointing a gun at a mother and child.
The victim told deputies she was dropping her daughter off at her father’s house when Alvin Fleming, 67, of 2300 Garrett Road, Monroe started yelling at them.
The victim said Fleming went inside his house and returned with a gun. He pointed the gun in the victim’s direction while yelling, “Get that loud a** vehicle out of here, you ni***r,” according to the April 8 arrest report.
Fearing for their lives, the victim said she and her child ran away from the location.
The father of the child told deputies that Fleming was yelling at the victim to turn down the music in her car. He confirmed the victim's account about Fleming carrying a gun.
During questioning, Fleming told deputies the victim was playing music too loudly but denied ownership of any firearms. As a convicted felon, Fleming is not allowed to own weapons.
Deputies were given permission to search Fleming’s house. Inside, they found a rifle and a BB handgun. The victims confirmed that was the firearm Fleming pointed at them.
Fleming was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
