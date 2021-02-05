Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of second-degree cruelty to juveniles last week after authorities received a complaint the suspect punched a child.
The complainant said her boyfriend, Decoda L. Coleman, 23, of 3704 Gayton St., Monroe, punched her 2-year-old child with a closed fist.
On Jan. 27, the complainant said Coleman was in a bedroom with the child and could hear the child crying.
“She stated she heard the child crying and Coleman told him to stop crying before his mother came in the room,” stated the Jan. 28 arrest report. “She advised she went into the room and Coleman told her the child fell off the bed and hit his head on a weight that was on the floor.”
The complainant said she believed Coleman shoved the child off the bed.
Officers observed a large knot on the child’s forehead as well as a black left eye.
During questioning, Coleman denied striking the child.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center while the child was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
