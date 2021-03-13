Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of domestic abuse battery and child endangerment last week.
In response to a domestic disturbance call, officers met the victim who claimed her boyfriend, Zachary Fitzgerald, 34, of 801 Glenmar Ave., Monroe, punched her in the left eye during an argument. Fitzgerald left the residence before officers arrived and could not be located at the time of the call, according to the March 7 arrest report.
The victim’s nine-year-old son told officers he saw Fitzgerald hit his mother.
Authorities apprehended Fitzgerald the next day while investigating a shoplifting complaint at a local store.
During questioning, Fitzgerald denied the victim’s claims.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
