Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of domestic abuse battery (child endangerment) on Monday after authorities received a complaint about a battery that left a woman bleeding from her mouth and swelling in other parts of her face.
The woman said she had been in an intimate relationship with Joshua D. Elmore, 30, of 2000 Peach St., Monroe, for about three months. She claimed Elmore struck her in the face with a closed fist several times. She said her children, ages 2 and 3, were present during the battery.
She also said Elmore damaged her two televisions (valued at $550), two windows ($200 each), an iPad (valued at $100), as well as a work computer and equipment ($1,000).
During questioning, Elmore provided police with a false name, according to officers.
“While speaking with Elmore, Officers discovered that he had fresh blood on his hands and jackets,” stated the Dec. 20 arrest report. “Elmore was Mirandized and denied battering the victim.”
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on resisting an officer and simple criminal damage to property.
By Rev. John T. Mabray
Covenant Presbyterian Church
“This is the wonderful exchange which, out of his measureless benevolence, he has made with us: That, becoming son of man with us, he has made us sons of God with him; that, by his descent to earth, he has prepared an ascent to heaven for us; that, by taking on our mortality, he has conferred his immortality upon us; that, accepting our weakness, he has strengthened us by his power; that, receiving our poverty unto himself, he has transferred his wealth to us; that, taking the weight of our iniquity upon himself (which oppressed us), he has clothed us with his righteousness.”
John Calvin, The Institutes of the Christian Religion Read more
