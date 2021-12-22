Joshua Dewayne Elmore.jpg

Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of domestic abuse battery (child endangerment) on Monday after authorities received a complaint about a battery that left a woman bleeding from her mouth and swelling in other parts of her face.

The woman said she had been in an intimate relationship with Joshua D. Elmore, 30, of 2000 Peach St., Monroe, for about three months. She claimed Elmore struck her in the face with a closed fist several times. She said her children, ages 2 and 3, were present during the battery.

She also said Elmore damaged her two televisions (valued at $550), two windows ($200 each), an iPad (valued at $100), as well as a work computer and equipment ($1,000).

During questioning, Elmore provided police with a false name, according to officers.

“While speaking with Elmore, Officers discovered that he had fresh blood on his hands and jackets,” stated the Dec. 20 arrest report. “Elmore was Mirandized and denied battering the victim.”

He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on resisting an officer and simple criminal damage to property.

