Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of resisting an officer last week after authorities investigated a theft complaint on Winnsboro Road.
The suspect, Christopher Bernard Hill, 29, of 3060 Winnsboro Road, Monroe, held a knife.
“I gave the suspect multiple verbal commands to drop the knife and advised him he was under arrest,” stated the April 20 arrest report. “The suspect slammed the door in my face and began fleeing on foot through the residence.”
Hill eventually dropped the knife.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
