Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of resisting an officer last week after authorities received reports of a disturbance on Oak Circle.
Deputies learned that Bryan Christopher Adams, 37, of 118 Oak Circle, Monroe had allegedly armed himself with a knife.
A complainant at the residence informed deputies that Adams was in a bedroom, screaming.
“(Deputies) asked Bryan if he had any weapons on his person at which time he again began screaming, 'F*** you,' and reached into a green bag which was located on the bed next to him,” stated the July 1 arrest report. “(Deputy) advised Bryan to place his hands behind his back at which time Bryan continued to reach deeper into the bag still screaming at (deputies).”
After a brief struggle, deputies placed Adams in handcuffs.
Adams refused to give a statement or answer questions.
“It should be noted that while (en route) to (Ouachita Correctional Center), Bryan continued screaming obscenities at (deputies) and struggling to free himself from custody,” stated the arrest report.
Adams was booked at OCC.
