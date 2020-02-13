Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of disturbing the peace through drunkenness on Saturday after authorities received a disturbance complaint at Parkview Apartments on Richwood Road No. 2.
En route to the call, police learned the suspect was running around the apartment complex while unclothed. An anonymous caller informed police that the suspect appeared under the influence and was chasing a woman around the complex.
Officers made contact with Curtis Lee Jones, 32, of 111 Bunch Circle, Monroe, who was trying to dress himself. Jones could not stand without officers' assistance.
Police have arrested Jones on the same charge on numerous other occasions, they said.
Jones was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.