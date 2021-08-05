Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week for battering his two sisters after authorities received a complaint of a disturbance at the suspect’s home.
Officers were dispatched to a residence on Marx Street where they found a woman lying in the road with a “serious head injury,” according to the July 31 arrest report.
Witnesses told officers that Eric Long, 43, had pushed one of his sisters down in the road, taken her car keys, gotten into the vehicle and started it.
Long’s other sister tried to stop him by standing between him and the driver’s side door, which was opened. Long reversed the vehicle “at a high rate of speed,” and the door knocked his sister down, and the vehicle ran over her head, according to the arrest report.
Long ultimately crashed into a ditch, got out of the vehicle and started battering his other sister again, authorities said.
During questioning, the sister who owns the vehicle said Long did not have permission to take it. She also claimed Long was under the influence of PCP.
When officers went into Long’s house, he “violently resisted arrest and several officers had to deploy their tasers to get Long handcuffed,” stated the arrest report.
One of Long’s sisters was airlifted to a hospital in Shreveport.
Long was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for simple battery, aggravated second degree battery, unauthorized use of a vehicle and resisting a police officer.
