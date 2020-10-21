Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of simple arson last week after authorities received a complaint about the man's suspicious activity near a pile of cardboard boxes stored behind Dollar General on South 8th Street.
Video surveillance footage showed Rodney A. Friedman, 39, of 1009 8th St., Monroe, walking back and forth near the cardboard boxes. Later, the footage showed smoke coming from the boxes.
During questioning, Friedman told police he was showing an “angel from another planet the dangers of fire” and tried to put out the fire.
Friedman was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
