Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder last month after authorities learned of a shooting on Breece Circle.
The victim, who was shot in the legs, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He identified the shooter as Larry Anthony Beavers, 39, of 12 B Breece Circle, Monroe.
The victim claimed he fought Beavers, who approached him a second time. The victim said he walked away but Beavers shot him in the legs. The victim admitted he also carried a handgun at the time of the incident, though he claimed he carried the gun for protection and was committed to walking away.
A witness confirmed the victim's story and said the victim never brandished a gun.
The victim's leg was broken because of the gunshot, according to the Oct. 30 warrant.
Beavers was later apprehended and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
