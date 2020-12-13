Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man for battery of emergency room personnel on Monday after authorities received a complaint the suspect shoved a nurse at a local hospital.
Mack A. Hill, 38, of 1003 5th St., Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the charge.
Hill battered an emergency room nurse at St. Francis Medical Center, according to the Dec. 7 arrest report.
According to the arrest report, the victim stated Hill leapt from the hospital bed pushed her into the emergency room's doorway.
