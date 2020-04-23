Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of domestic abuse battery (child endangerment) last week after authorities received a complaint that the suspect had slammed his girlfriend's head against a bathroom tub several times.
The victim claimed her boyfriend, Johnathon N. Cobbs, 28, of 308 Taylor Drive, Monroe, also grabbed her by the throat and shoved her into the wall. The victim said their six children were present during the incident.
During questioning, Cobbs said, “Yeah, I pushed her multiple times but it wasn't physical,” according to the April 15 arrest report.
Deputies detected the smell of alcohol on Cobbs' breath and person.
A knot and minor scratches were observed on the victim's person.
Cobbs was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
