Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of illegal use of weapons and possession of Phencyclidine, or PCP, last week after authorities received a complaint from a house on Wilton Drive.
The female complainant said her grandson, Melvin Glenn Harrington Jr., 39, of 5110 Wilton Drive, Monroe, smoked PCP and fired several shots from her backyard.
Other residents informed police that it sounded like a machine gun was fired in the backyard.
Police found two handguns near Harrington. In the backyard, officers found 25 spent 7.62 caliber shell casings as well as a cigar that appeared to be dipped in PCP.
Harrington denied smoking PCP or firing any gun.
Harrington was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.