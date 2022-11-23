Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week after he allegedly sprayed mace in his girlfriend’s face and punched her.
Monroe man accused of spraying mace at girlfriend
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Neville matches East Ascension's physicality and then some in second round win
- Zachary's big fourth quarter propels Broncos to win over West Monroe
- OCS vs. Glenbrook features battle of streaks
- School Board member, parent square off
- MARTIN: Balls bouncing earlier than usual for parish squads
- Crnkovic resigns as DCS softball coach
- St. Frederick drops heartbreaker to Southern Lab
- Union stymies Sterlington's offense in rematch
- Judge scraps protections for police officer
- Wisner Post Office temporarily closed
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
READ MORE
hile millions of Americans look to Thanksgiving as a prelude to the Christmas holiday shoppi… Read moreEDITORIAL: Thanksgiving a time to reflect, give thanks
Septieme Society met on Nov. 1 at Logan’s Roadhouse. Read moreSeptieme Society meets, discusses charitable endeavors
- By A.J. Burns West Monroe
Our country has set aside one day every year to give thanks. George Washington declared the … Read moreA.J. Burns:
- By Jeff Crouere jeff@ringsidepolitics.com
His enemies in the media, the Deep State, the Democratic Party, and the GOP establishment wi… Read moreJeff Crouere: Never-ending Trump witch hunt
- By Jeremy Alford JJA@LaPolitics.com
The ongoing election cycle and speculation about control of Congress kept most politicos in … Read moreJeremy Alford: Capitol politics intensify
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Throughout the Scriptures, we are told to “incline the ear” to the instruction of our earthl… Read moreFor the Ages: Bow the ear
- By Jim Brown www.jimbrownusa.com
In last week’s column, I wrote about the aversion of a large number of Louisiana voters who … Read moreJim Brown: La. voters need election alternatives
- By Royal Alexander Shreveport
As we approach Thanksgiving week it may do us all some good to take a deep breath and realiz… Read moreRoyal Alexander: Reflection, thankfulness
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week after he allegedly sprayed mace in his girlfri… Read moreMonroe man accused of spraying mace at girlfriend
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week after he allegedly threatening to shoot severa… Read moreWest Monroe man arrested for threatening to shoot store employees
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man earlier this month after he allegedly strangle… Read moreWest Monroe man accused of strangulation
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Don’t get me wrong — there’s plenty to be thankful for. Read moreMARTIN: Balls bouncing earlier than usual for parish squads
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Something has to give. Read moreOCS vs. Glenbrook features battle of streaks
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man last week after he allegedly tried … Read moreMonroe man accused of stealing trailer
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe police allegedly arrested a West Monroe man last week on charges of domestic abu… Read moreWest Monroe man arrested for abusing grandfather
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The fireworks for Many High School didn’t stop after its unique pregame festivities Friday n… Read moreRichwood season comes to an end at No. 1 Many
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week after he allegedly shot a victim while “p… Read moreMonroe man defends shooting as accidental
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The (6-6) Sterlington Panthers wanted another shot at Union, and though it was a 14-7 ballga… Read moreUnion stymies Sterlington's offense in rematch
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The No. 17 Ouachita Lions got another shot at the No. 1 Ruston Bearcats last Friday night, a… Read moreOuachita can't sustain fast start in playoff loss to Ruston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.