Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated battery last week after learning the suspect got into a fight with another person and stabbed them.
During the fight, Doc Dukes, 35, of 1922 Cagle Drive, Monroe, sustained a bloody nose.
“After the altercation was over, Dukes became irate, brandished a gold and silver knife and stabbed (the victim) in his lower left back,” stated the March 18 arrest report.
The victim was transported to the St. Francis Medical Center for treatment.
Police claimed Dukes was drunk at the time of the incident.
Dukes had three outstanding warrants. He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
