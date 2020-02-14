Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of stalking and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling on Monday after authorities received a disturbance complaint from the victim's home.
The victim told police that her ex-husband, Eric D. Ridley, 48, of 909 5th St., Monroe, had repeatedly sent her text messages and called her, communicating explicit and vulgar messages. She claimed he arrived at her home, uninvited, on three times, knocking on her door and windows while making “vulgar slurs.”
“(She) stated on today's date (Feb. 10) that Ridley came to her house, knocked on her door, then stuck his hand through the broken window in her bedroom trying to open it, stating, 'What n***a you got in there f***in,''” stated the arrest report.
When questioned, Ridley claimed he only knocked on the door.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
