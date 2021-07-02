Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man last week on suspicion of stealing a $9,000 cable from AT&T.
An AT&T representative reported a 265-feet long cable worth $9,000 stolen from the store on June 20.
On June 22, a deputy was dispatched to Anthony Wilson’s house at 298 Latham Lane, Monroe, on an unrelated trespassing complaint. Wilson, 36, had some cut wire and cable behind the house.
Another deputy was called to come to the house. They took photos of the wire and sent them to the AT&T representative, who confirmed the cable was the same type of wire reported stolen.
Deputies said the wire looked to be the same length of the one reported stolen. There also was a ladder near the wire, which deputies said could have been used to steal the cable.
During questioning, Wilson said he had found the wire on the ground on Winnsboro Road.
Wilson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of felony theft.
