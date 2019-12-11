Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of theft and criminal trespass last week after authorities received a complaint of the suspect stealing food items from a local store.
Authorities observed Maurice W. Halley Jr., 65, of 601 Park Ave., Monroe, in store security camera footage take several food items and conceal them in his pants, prior to the items falling on the floor.
The Dec. 4 arrest report indicated Halley picked up the items and carried them into the store restroom. He appeared to leave the restroom without any of the food items.
Halley denied being inside the business and claimed he could not have been seen in security footage.
Halley was previously ordered not to return to the business because of a previous complaint of theft, according to deputies.
Halley was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
