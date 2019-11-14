Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man for theft of a motor vehicle on Sunday after a complainant reported finding his 2004 Nissan Xterra missing from the carport.
The complainant said it appeared Aaron Lorenzo Brown Jr., 30, of 100 Mays Drive, Monroe, had driven the vehicle over his fence in an effort to leave the property.
Brown had later called offering to pay for the damages to the vehicle and fence, the complainant said.
During questioning, Brown said he did not remember taking the vehicle but later woke up inside the vehicle while parked on Richwood Road No. 2. The vehicle was found some 500 yards away from Brown's home.
Brown was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well ason on suspicion of simple criminal damage to property.
