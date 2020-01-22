Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of simple burglary last week after authorities received a burglary complaint on Bennett Lake Drive.
According to the complainant, Deon Martez Burns, 27, of 1810 Short Thomas, Monroe, broke into the home and took a 55-inch Roku television, a remote, a black PlayStation 4, and a PlayStation 4 controller.
Burns was found in possession of the stolen items when arrested that day for different crimes.
Burns said he used a card to pop open the back door to the house, as he had done before. Burns was found to have set up the devices in a living room and began to play them.
The complainant said he did not give Burns permission to take the items. The stolen items were returned to the owner.
Earlier that day, the grandmother of Burns' four nephews notified deputies that Burns was taking items from the victims when they bet on the outcome of video games, according to the arrest report.
The four juveniles were ages 5, 8, 9, and 11.
The four children began betting their personal items such as money, shoes and backpacks during the video game.
“The complainant stated the four victims became angry when they began losing their personal items during the bet, came back to their residence next door, then returned to the arrestee's residence knocking on his front door,” stated the Jan. 13 arrest report.
According to the complainant, Burns shot at the four victims with a BB pistol.
The four juvenile victims and two witnesses confirmed the complainant's account.
Deputies observed puncture wounds on three of the juveniles that were consistent with a hard object penetrating the skin.
During questioning, Burns admitted he shot the victims with a BB pistol. He claimed he was only playing with them and that they had shot at him with the BB pistol first.
None of the witnesses or victims said the juvenile victims had possession of the BB pistol.
