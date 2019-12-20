Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man for shoplifting last week after the suspect entered the store and took a bottle of Dalmore Single Malt Scotch without paying.
The scotch was valued at $59.99.
The complainant showed deputies a video of Ernie Clay Hargrove, 22, of 122 Pecan Lake, Monroe, taking the bottle.
During questioning, Hargrove admitted he took the bottle of scotch.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
