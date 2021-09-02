Monroe police arrested a Monroe man of theft and two counts of resisting an officer last week after authorities received a complaint of a theft at a grocery store on DeSiard Street.
Store employees reported seeing Ladariel Marquiz Swinson, 42, of 1510 Eagle St., Monroe, select six steaks and a case of beer before walking out of the store without paying for any of the items.
Police made contact with Swinson and asked him to stop but reported the suspect kept walking away.
During questioning, Swinson refused to give his name or date of birth, according to the Aug. 24 arrest report.
Swinson appeared to have slurred speech and the smell of an alcoholic beverage on his breath, police reported.
Police claimed Swinson smelled of PCP as well.
Later, Swinson also was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery after witnesses at a house reported seeing Swinson inappropriately grab a 12-year-old child.
Swinson told the 12-year-old victim as well as a nine-year-old and six-year-old to keep quiet and not tell anyone about the incident, according to the Aug. 24 arrest report.
“Swinson also told the (12-year-old child) that when she turned 18 he was going to impregnate her,” stated the arrest report.
Swinson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on one count of disturbing the peace and one count of misdemeanor sexual battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.