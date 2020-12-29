Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week for stealing items from several business with the intent to sell and trade for drugs and money.
Matthew A. Lanoue, 42, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for theft, organized retail theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the Dec. 24 report, Lanoue entered several businesses in Monroe and stole a total of 52 items valuing at $824.99.
During questioning, Lanoue admitting to stealing the items from businesses by removing them without paying for the items.
Lanoue told authorities he stole the items so that he could trade or sell for drugs and money.
According to the arrest report, Lanoue has previously stolen items from businesses in the past for money and drugs.
Lanoue told authorities he did not have business licenses to sell the items nor did he pay sales tax on items he sells or trades.
During a search of Lanoue’s vehicle, officers located two used syringes that Lanoue said he used to inject methamphetamine.
