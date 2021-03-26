Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles last week after authorities received a battery complaint involving people at a home on Swartz Fairbanks Road.
At the home, a child told deputies their father, Henderson Roy Lowery, 42, of 720 Swartz Fairbanks Road, Monroe, struck them on the back of the right leg several times with a belt.
Deputies obtained photos of the injuries that were consistent with the redness and bruises on the juvenile victim's body.
The child said they were scared to go home because their father was “very abusive.”
During questioning, Henderson said he argued with the child and claimed he only struck the child twice with a belt, striking them on the buttocks area. He did not strike the child hard, Henderson told deputies.
A witness confirmed Henderson used a belt to strike the child between the buttocks area and the knees. The witness could not say how many times the child was struck.
Henderson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
