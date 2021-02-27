Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man for resisting an officer last week after authorities responded to a suspicious activity call on Swartz School Road.
Derek Hands, 31, of 204 Dolly Drive, Monroe,was sitting in the back seat of a parked vehicle when deputies arrived. Hands reached toward the waist band of jeans and refused to exit the vehicle, according to the Feb. 18 arrest report.
Hands struck one of the deputies in the chest, authorities reported.
After detaining the suspect, deputies searched Hands' person and found synthetic marijuana in his pants.
Hands was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on introduction of contraband, resisting an officer, and battery of a police officer.
