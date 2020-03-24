Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated battery last week after authorities learned of a domestic disturbance at a home on Davis Drive.
The victim told police that her boyfriend, Jamar Antron Thomas, 38, of 1101 McGuire Ave., Monroe, became angry when she asked him to pay for her car repairs.
“He picked up a golf club and struck her on the backside of her left leg,” stated the March 19 arrest report. “He then wrapped a towel around her neck and told her he was going to kill her. He (tightened) the towel up to the point that she had trouble breathing and began to (lose) consciousness. Thomas released the towel just before she passed out.”
She said Thomas prevented her from leaving by holding her hostage overnight.
Thomas was apprehended and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for domestic abuse battery (strangulation), aggravated battery, false imprisonment, and simple robbery.
