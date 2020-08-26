Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on two counts of simple battery and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm last week after authorities learned of a disturbance involving the suspect and his landlords.
The two victims informed deputies they owned the property where Edward Booker Jr., 48, of 44 Colonial, Monroe, stayed. They came to the residence to check on his eviction, they said.
“Victims stated Edward Booker then exited the residence and struck the male victim in the face knocking him to the ground,” stated the Aug. 22 arrest report. “Edward then turned and struck the female victim knocking her to the ground. Victims stated Edward then entered his residence and exited again with a shotgun at which time he pointed it at both victims and threatened to kill them.”
The victims fled and called the authorities.
Deputies made contact with Booker, who claimed the landlords had harassed him and he was tired of it.
Booker admitted he knocked the male victim to the ground and hit the female victim as well.
“Edward stated the male made a comment when he was on the ground about hurting Edward so he removed his shotgun from the residence and threatened the victims,” stated the arrest report. “Edward (stated, 'If) they would have come at me, I'd have shot both of them.'”
Booker was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
