Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of disturbing the peace through violent manner and other charges last week after authorities learned of a disturbance at a business on Oliver Road.
Police arrived and observed the suspect – David M. Rhymes, 37, of 2320 Oliver Road, Monroe – yelling “F*** you, b***h” at a person standing near the business' building.
“As (the police officer) exited my vehicle to speak with Rhymes he began to approach my person at a fast pace with both of his fists closed, yelling, 'F*** you b***h, f*** the police, you not gonna do s***” then motioned his hand toward my face,” stated the July 22 arrest report.
The officer claimed they feared Rhymes would batter them or someone else because of their aggressive demeanor. Later, the officer tried to apprehend Rhymes, but the suspect resisted, according to the arrest report.
“While escorting Rhymes to an MPD unit he attempted to strike me with his forehead and pushed me away from his person with force by placing his right shoulder into the left side of my chest,” stated the arrest report.
One person claimed Rhymes had cut several closed-circuit television (CCTV) security camera cords at the apartment complex, amounting to damage of $2,500.
Rhymes was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on simple assault on a police officer, resisting an officer with force, two counts of simple criminal damage to property, and disturbing the peace through violent and tumultuous manner.
