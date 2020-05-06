Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man for tattooing a runaway juvenile from Union Parish last week after authorities learned of the juvenile's presence at the Red Roof Inn in West Monroe.
Deputies made contact with the occupants of a room at the Red Roof Inn, including the child who confirmed she had run away from her home in Union. Also present in the room was Calvin O. James, 28, of 202 North 21st St., Monroe.
During questioning, James claimed ownership of the marijuana that deputies detected in the room.
There also was tattoo equipment, including a tattoo gun, needles and ink, on a desk in the room.
“Both the arrestee and the juvenile stated the arrestee used the tattoo equipment on the juvenile,” stated the April 30 arrest report.
James told deputies he had smoked the marijuana, while the juvenile was present, just before authorities arrived.
James was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on possession of marijuana, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, tattooing of a minor, and possession of drugs in the presence of a juvenile.
