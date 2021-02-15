Monroe police arrested a Monroe man accused of pushing the mother of his child and threatening to shoot her last week.
Terrance L. Ford, 39, of 1703 South 6th St., Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on Feb. 7 for battery of a dating partner and child endangerment.
The victim told police Ford pushed her inside the residence bedroom while Ford and the victim were having a verbal argument.
The victim said when Ford pushed her, she fell on top of her 3-month-old child. The victim also said Ford threatened to shoot her in the midst of the argument.
Four witnesses at the scene confirmed that Ford pushed the victim and verbally threatened to shoot the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.