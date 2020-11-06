A Monroe man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and disturbing the peace last week after authorities learned of a disturbance at a local store's parking lot.
According to the complainant, David Louis Gardener, 56, of Post Oak Drive, Monroe, was threatening customers with a knife. Police arrived and ordered Gardener to remove his hand from his pocket. but Gardener refused and resisted officer's attempts to apprehend him, according to the Oct. 30 arrest report.
The complainant said she was inside her vehicle when Gardener asked her to give him a ride.
“(She) stated that when she refused to give Gardener a ride, he pulled out a knife (which [police] recovered from Gardener after taking him into custody) and began yelling obscenities and threatening language at her as he approached closely to the front driver side door of her vehicle,” stated the arrest report.
Gardener was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as one count of resisting an officer and on other warrants for his arrest.
