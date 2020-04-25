Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of domestic abuse battery last week after a woman reported the suspect for breaking into her home and attacking her.
The victim said Tommy J. Bouwell, 56, of 114 Sandal, Monroe, does not live with her but kicked in the door and struck her with his fist on the face, wrist and chest.
“The victim stated he then shoved her against the stove and said, 'I will cut your throat,'” stated the April 17 arrest report.
The victim said she was finally able to flee and called authorities. Deputies observed wounds on the victim's wrist and face.
Deputies made contact with Bouwell and found him to be under the influence of alcohol. Bouwell was unable to give a statement about the incident.
Bouwell also was charged with unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and simple criminal damage to property.
