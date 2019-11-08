Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment last week after authorities learned of a disturbance on Lisa Drive.
The victim, who had bruises and a swollen left eye, said her boyfriend, Kermit Labarron Carradine, 39, of 100 Lisa Drive, Monroe, was transporting her from her home to work when they began arguing.
She said Carradine had hurt her in the past and she began to fear for her life.
“She asked Kermit to stop the vehicle and let her out,” stated the Oct. 27 arrest report. “When he refused, she attempted to exit the vehicle while in travel at which time Kermit accelerated to approximately 80 mph. (The victim) stated she began to plead for Kermit to pull over and let her out which he refused stating, 'I'll kill us both' while traveling at the high rate of speed.”
Carradine eventually stopped the vehicle in a secluded area and began striking her with a closed fist.
Carradine fled the scene when deputies arrived. They found him in a field near the house and took him into custody.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
