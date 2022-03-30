Paul Anthony Brown.jpg

Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated assault last week after authorities received complaints of a disturbance at a home on Lee Avenue.

The victim said she was inside her home when Paul Anthony Brown, 59, of 2801 Lee Ave., Monroe, arrived while carrying a machete.

“(The victim) stated Brown began to threaten to kill her waving around the machete,” stated the March 25 arrest report.

The victim said Brown became angry and broke the front window of her residence.

A witness confirmed Brown was standing outside the house carrying a machete and threatening to kill the victim.

When police arrived, they found him crawling behind a residence on Carolina Street.

He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.

