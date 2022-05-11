Jeffery Donald Williams.jpg

Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of terrorism last week after authorities received a complaint that the suspect wanted possession of guns which officers had previously seized.

Jeffery Donald Williams, 60, of 3912 Halsell St., Monroe, threatened to bring a gun to the police station and “shoot Monroe police officers and other workers,” according to the May 4 arrest report.

“Williams also threatened to blow up Monroe Police Station,” stated the arrest report.

During questioning, Williams said he “never wanted to attack the Monroe Police Station but that b***h at the front desk told me to.”

Williams was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.

