Monroe man accused of threatening to shoot police officers Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com May 11, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of terrorism last week after authorities received a complaint that the suspect wanted possession of guns which officers had previously seized.Jeffery Donald Williams, 60, of 3912 Halsell St., Monroe, threatened to bring a gun to the police station and “shoot Monroe police officers and other workers,” according to the May 4 arrest report.“Williams also threatened to blow up Monroe Police Station,” stated the arrest report. During questioning, Williams said he “never wanted to attack the Monroe Police Station but that b***h at the front desk told me to.”Williams was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center. 