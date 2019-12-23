Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of illegal use of a weapon in an aggravated assault last week after authorities observed the suspect kicking and beating a door on Stacy Drive.
Christopher Wayne James Jr., 21, of 1101 Richwood Road, Monroe, told police, “I'm about to shoot this mother***er up,” according to the Dec. 17 arrest report.
James refused to show his hands when asked. When told to stop, James fled but was stopped with a taser.
During questioning, James said he fled because he had just gotten out of jail and did not like police.
Police searched for a gun and found a 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number behind the home where James was found.
James denied having the gun or firing it.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of resisting an officer and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
