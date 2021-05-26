Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of terrorizing and disturbing the peace last Saturday after authorities received a complaint from 2Dudes Brew & Que on DeSiard Street.
Donte Cornell Williams, 31, of 112 Texas Ave., Monroe, was at the restaurant and became “extremely irate with employees (repeatedly screaming at them) when he thought they got his order wrong,” according to the May 22 arrest report.
Restaurant staff repeatedly asked Williams to leave but he did not.
Williams told the manager that she did not know “who he was” and that he would get all his people and return to “shoot up the restaurant,” the arrest report stated.
“Williams then walked outside and continued screaming at customers entering while making the pistol sign at employees through the front window,” stated the arrest report.
During questioning, Williams refused to comply with officers' commands and struggled with officers to keep from being taken into custody.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
