Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm and false imprisonment last week after authorities conducted a welfare check for a woman on Burney Drive.
Deputies were told the suspect, Kenneth Sisk, 56, of Monroe, threatened to kill the victim with a gun.
The victim told deputies Sisk placed a gun inside his pants pocket and claimed he was taking the gun in case he needed to use it on her later.
The victim said Sisk would not let her use the phone and she was unable to leave the house.
During questioning, Sisk claimed he and his wife calmly discussed text messages in which she said she wanted a divorce.
The victim said she believed Sisk would shoot her if she tried to leave him.
Sisk had the gun on his person when he met with deputies.
“The victim stated Sisk told her if deputies did not leave him alone he was going to have to show them how serious he was,” stated the Sept. 1 arrest report.
Sisk was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
