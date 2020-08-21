Monroe police arrested a homeless man on suspicion of domestic abuse (aggravated assault) last week after authorities learned of a disturbance at a home on South 6th Street.
Police were told that Leandrew Nabors, 50, of Monroe, went to his mother's home, forced his way inside, and screamed, “B***h, I'm going to stab you in your eye” while holding an aluminum pipe, according to the Aug. 12 arrest report.
Nabors used the pipe to break three windows, police were told.
The victim said she ran out of the house. She told police she believed Nabors would have killed her if she had not fled.
During questioning, Nabors denied threatening to stab his mother but admitted he broke her windows.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on aggravated criminal damage to property and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
