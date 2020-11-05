Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated assault last week after authorities received a complaint that the suspect attacked a 16-year-old female victim.
Witnesses claimed they saw Alvin A. Lyons, 50, of 410 Oregon Trail, Monroe, run toward the victim and throw a 40-oz. glass beer bottle at them.
“Another witness stated the victim ran under the carport to stand by them when Alvin kept running up to the carport and then would walk back to the road,” stated the Oct. 30 arrest report. “The victim stated she was in her room when she heard Alvin (her uncle) hitting on her bedroom door. Victim stated she was scared he would kick the door open so she grabbed her taser from the dresser. The victim then stated she went to the window to try and open it so she could get out of the house when Alvin made entry to her bedroom. The victim stated she was able to run past Alvin, through the bedroom door.”
She said the glass bottle did not hit her.
Witnesses declined to file a police report.
During questioning, Lyons told police he kicked in the victim's bedroom door.
“Alvin stated the victim got mouthy with him in his house and (he) was not going to be disrespected like that,” stated the arrest report.
Lyons denied throwing the beer bottle at the victim.
When asked what kind of beer he drank, Lyons identified the brand on the broken beer bottle.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.