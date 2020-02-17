Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of cruelty to animals last week after a person riding on a Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras parade float threw a bundle of beads at the deputy's K9.
The deputy claimed Vernon L. Cotton, 21, of 1407 West Ave., Monroe, intentionally threw the bundle of Mardi Gras beads at the K9, which was fully marked. She was struck in the face from about 10 feet away. The bundle was the size of a basketball and weighed some 3 lbs.
There was nobody else nearby.
When questioned, Cotton said, “That's my bad.”
Cotton was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
