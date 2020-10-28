Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of simple burglary last week after authorities received a complaint about an attempt to steal a television.
Chad Makita Morehead, 45, of 3808 Barlow St., Monroe, was arrested on Owl Street for simple burglary.
The complainant said he observed Morehead standing near an open window with the curtains moved to the side at the rear of the residence.
Morehead was advised of his rights which he stated he understood.
Morehead admitted he moved the curtains and placed his hands inside the house. Morehead said he was planning to remove a television from the residence and pawn it for money.
Morehead was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center.
